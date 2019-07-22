Ricardo Vasconcelos: Northamptonshire batsman sidelined by ankle injury

Ricardo Vasconcelos has hit two centuries in the County Championship this season

Northamptonshire opening batsman Ricardo Vasconcelos will miss the rest of the 2019 season because of an ankle injury which requires surgery.

The 21-year-old left-hander suffered the problem during last week's County Championship win over Derbyshire.

Vasconcelos is the fourth highest run-scorer in Division Two this year, with 750 runs at an average of 46.87.

"I'm extremely disappointed to get injured at such a crucial part of the season," the South African said.

"On a personal level there's not that many times you are able to get a 1,000 runs in a season and I was on track to do so, so of course it makes it a bit harder to take."

Northants are currently in the Division Two table, 13 points behind second-paced Glamorgan, with three promotion places available this summer.