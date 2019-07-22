'No regrets over playing for England' - Ireland bowler Rankin

Ireland bowler Rankin earned one Test cap for England five years ago

England v Ireland, one-off Test Venue: Lord's Dates: 24-27 July Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Ireland's fast-medium paceman Boyd Rankin says he has no regrets over playing for England as he prepares for his country's four-day Test at Lord's.

The 35-year-old will this week stride out at the home of cricket in just Ireland's third Test and their maiden one on English shores.

"I have no regrets," said Rankin on his temporary international switch in 2012.

"At that stage of my career there were no real opportunities to play Test cricket for Ireland."

"That has changed now but at that time I wanted to play at the highest level, and representing England was the only way I could do it," he added.

Rankin will go up against former international team-mates this week more than five years after making his solitary long-format appearance for England in a heavy fifth-Test defeat by Australia in Sydney in January 2014.

After he was subsequently overlooked by England's senior and Lions' teams, the 6ft 7ins bowler gave up hope of a recall and rejoined his native Ireland.

"It was a tough Tour to start with," recalled Rankin. "I made my debut and it was a blur.

"I hurt my shoulder a few days before the Test and I wasn't fully fit going into the game. I felt I had to give it a go. It was one of those that I didn't know how bad it was until I got back home.

"In hindsight, I shouldn't have played, but when you get an opportunity to play Test cricket it is one you want to take.

"I have still got my England shirts and caps. They will be cherished as that is a big part of where I have been. I am really proud of that. They all go up on the wall alongside my Ireland stuff."

Rankin played for England in the fifth Ashes Test match against Australia in Sydney in January 2014

Rankin made himself available for Ireland again at the end of 2015.

Eighteen months later, Ireland were granted Test status, and have played two matches, against Pakistan in Dublin and away in Afghanistan.

But their four-day meeting against England at Lord's, a precursor to this summer's Ashes which starts next Thursday, will be a historic occasion for Rankin and his Ireland team-mates.

"It is a dream come true, and it is something I never thought would happen in my playing career," added Rankin, looking ahead to the clash which gets underway on Wednesday.

"You can't get much better than a Test match at Lord's."