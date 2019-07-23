Darren Stevens: Kent all-rounder to leave club after 15 years

Darren Stevens scored the winning runs in Kent's 2007 Twenty20 Cup final

Kent's 43-year-old all-rounder Darren Stevens will leave at the end of the season after 15 years at the club.

Since joining from Leicestershire, he has taken 487 wickets and scored 11,718 runs in 219 first-class matches.

But recently Stevens has struggled for action in the T20 Blast and is currently on loan at Derbyshire.

"Although I'm really sad to be finishing my time with Kent, I can't thank the club enough for the opportunity back in 2005," he said.

"It's been an amazing 15 years. This is not retirement for me as I think I still have a lot to offer on the pitch, both as a player and a coach and am excited by the next stage in my career."