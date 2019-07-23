Women's Ashes: Uncapped Mady Villiers in England T20 squad

Villiers had figures of 0-36 and 0-15 for the England Academy against the Australians

Uncapped Mady Villiers of Essex has been named in the England squad for the three T20 matches in the Women's Ashes.

The 20-year-old made an unbeaten half-century against the Australians at number nine for England's Academy in a recent warm-up match at Marlborough.

Australia will retain the Ashes after they moved 8-2 ahead with a draw in last week's Test match at Taunton.

England can still draw the series if they win all three of the T20 games, beginning in Chelmsford on Friday.

England Women squad: Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Jenny Gunn, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.