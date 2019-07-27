T20 Blast: Leicestershire Foxes dominate Notts Outlaws to claim first win

Aaron Lilley's innings was his highest T20 score this season and his first half-century in the competition

Aaron Lilley scored a 30-ball 66 as Leicestershire earned a first T20 Blast win in five attempts with a dominant display in a rain-affected tie with Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

In a match reduced to 11 overs a side, Lilley's magnificent innings saw the visitors reach 125-3.

Notts hit 13 from the first over but were always struggling thereafter, finishing 21 runs short on 104-6.

The only other game, between Essex and Gloucestershire, was a total washout.

Heavy rain throughout day and early afternoon in Essex meant the prospects of play looked slim and the game at Chelmsford was abandoned without a ball being bowled just after 20:00 BST.

Lilley leads from the front

Leicestershire's pre-match hopes of progressing beyond the group stages were looking slim after three defeats and a no result from their first four games.

But Lilley's stunning innings and Mark Cosgrove's 37 from 23 balls set a tough target in the dreary Nottinghamshire conditions.

New signing Imad Wasim took his first Trent Bridge wicket to remove Lilley, the dangerman skying a shot to wicketkeeper Tom Moores.

But the damage was done and despite an encouraging start, Notts were way off the pace at 43-3 exactly halfway through their reply, with England batsman Alex Hales out for 10.

The excellent Gavin Griffiths took 2-22 from his three overs and although Moores smashed a defiant unbeaten 44 from 19 balls, including five sixes, the away win was never in serious doubt.

Notts remain third in the North group on five points from as many matches while Leicestershire are up to seventh place in the standings with three points from five games.