Mohammad Nabi stars in T20 Blast as Kent beat Surrey

Mohammad Nabi's 43 off 12 balls came after he took 1-12 with the ball

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi scored a scintillating 43 off 12 balls to help Kent to victory against Surrey in a rain-hit T20 Blast match at The Oval.

Nabi's breathtaking performance included five sixes from the first 12 balls he faced as Kent eased to their 55-run target with three overs to spare in the seven overs per side contest.

Surrey posted 54-4 thanks to Will Jacks' 36 from 20 balls.

Nabi, however, helped Kent complete victory in just 15 minutes.

Kent extend their lead at the top of the South Group and they now have four wins from a possible four, while Surrey have just one win from five and slip to seventh.