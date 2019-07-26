T20 Blast: Glamorgan consider changes after Middlesex loss

Stevie Eskinazi was Middlesex's top scorer with 51

T20 Blast, Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan v Middlesex Glamorgan 136 (19.3 overs) Cooke 29, Lloyd 27, Root 24; Roland-Jones 5-21 Middlesex 137-2 (17.2 overs) Eskinazi 51, Malan 45*, Holden 30* Middlesex (2 pts) won by eight wickets Scorecard & Tables

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram admitted his side had been "outplayed completely" twice in two days as Middlesex eased to an eight-wicket victory.

The result in Cardiff leaves Glamorgan with one point from four T20 games.

"We haven't taken good options upfront and we've lost early wickets," admitted Ingram.

"We haven't got those partnerships so there's a lot to work on, but the guys are hungry and working hard."

Toby Roland-Jones' last-over hat-trick earned him career-best figures of 5-21 as Glamorgan stumbled to 136 all out.

Chris Cooke, David Lloyd and Billy Root all got into the twenties but Middlesex's attack was always on top.

Stevie Eskinazi led the charge with 51 off 29 balls despite a blow on the head while fielding, before Dawid Malan (45 not out) and Max Holden (30 not out) saw the visitors comfortably home with 16 balls to spare.

It was the second night running that Glamorgan's batsmen had fallen victim to a hat-trick after Tom Curran's early effort for Surrey, and Ingram admits changes will be considered for the next game against Gloucestershire on Thursday 1 August.

"After three losses and another not-good batting display, we might have to look at a few changes, there are guys in the wings who are hungry to play," Ingram told BBC Sport.

"If any team can do it (turn the campaign round), we know this is the team. Last year we had a similar slow start, it's an unfortunate position but I trust these guys, they're a group of characters who play hard."

Glamorgan are considering a move for Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis after new signing Mitch Marsh and potential deputy Marnus Labuschagne both won places in the Ashes squad, ruling out of Blast action.