England v Ireland: Hosts' batting was an 'embarrassment' - Michael Vaughan

Specsavers Test, Lord's (day one of four) England 85 (Murtagh 5-13, Adair 3-32, Rankin 2-5) & 0-0 Ireland 207 (Balbirnie 55; Curran 3-28, Stone 3-29, Broad 3-52) England trail by 122 runs Scorecard

England were an "embarrassment" in being bowled out for 85 before lunch on day one of the Test against Ireland, says former captain Michael Vaughan.

After electing to bat, the hosts struggled to play the moving ball at Lord's, with Tim Murtagh taking 5-13.

Ireland, playing their third Test, were dismissed for 207, with England closing on 0-0, trailing by 122 runs.

"When the ball does anything you shut your eyes and hope England get through it," Vaughan told Test Match Special.

"There were some good balls but there was also some timid play and poor strokes.

"Let's be honest, it's an embarrassment - you're at the home of cricket, in a Test against Ireland and you're all out for 85, there is no other word to describe it."

England have now lost all 10 wickets in a single session four times since 2016, having previously not done so since 1938.

"All out for 85 against Ireland is probably the lowest of the low out of those," added Vaughan.

This one-off match is England's last Test before they attempt to regain the Ashes from Australia, starting on 1 August.

"England have so much talent, they have got the game to be successful, but you worry about the mentality of the team when it becomes tricky and the ball moves around," said Vaughan.

"Unless they change their mentality when playing the moving ball, there are going to be many more days like this over the coming weeks.

"You wouldn't want to have third day Test tickets for the Ashes."

Former captain Alastair Cook said England still have a chance of victory against Ireland despite their first-innings collapse.

"If Ireland get a few early wickets in England's second innings the pressure will be really on them because then they really should win this Test," he said.

"England are still in this game, which is remarkable after getting bowled out for 85 batting first.

"They will have to bat very well now but anything over 160-170 will be incredibly hard for this Ireland side to chase."

England batting coach Graham Thorpe said there were "no excuses" for being dismissed within a session by Ireland.

"Congratulations to Ireland, they had a fantastic day, they put us under pressure and didn't let us off but we didn't respond to it," he said.

"Some of the guys have been playing red-ball cricket but for the guys who haven't it's a challenging mental examination - there aren't too many sports where you win a World Cup and are playing again a week later.

"But those players were all asked if they wanted to play and even though it's a tough day we've got an opportunity to react.

"It will probably stand the guys in good stead in red-ball cricket."