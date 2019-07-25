Josh Poysden: Yorkshire spinner to miss rest of season with fractured skull

Josh Poysden previously played for Warwickshire before joining Yorkshire

Yorkshire spinner Josh Poysden suffered a fractured skull after being hit by a ball in training, but his county says he will make a "full recovery".

The 27-year-old was struck on Monday and had treatment in hospital before being discharged on Wednesday.

Poysden, who suffered internal bleeding and bruising on the brain, has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

"I feel the injury could've been a lot worse, so I feel lucky to hopefully be able to make a full recovery," he said.

