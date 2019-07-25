Jofra Archer: England paceman to play for Sussex in T20 Blast

Jofra Archer has played 14 one-day internationals for England, taking 23 wickets at an average of 24.73

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will play for Sussex in Friday's T20 Blast match against Surrey as he steps up his recovery from a side strain.

The 24-year-old has spent the past week in Barbados recuperating after suffering soreness in his left side.

Archer, one of England's star players during their World Cup-winning campaign, has been tipped to make his Test debut in the upcoming Ashes.

The first Test against Australia starts on Thursday, 1 August at Edgbaston.

Archer, who took 20 wickets during the World Cup and bowled the "super over" in the dramatic final victory against New Zealand at Lord's on 14 July, only became eligible to play for England earlier this year after a change to qualification rules.

He has played just 28 first-class matches during his career, taking 131 wickets at an average of 23.44.

The Barbados-born paceman first made his name in T20 cricket, most notably for his performances in the Indian Premier League and Australia's Big Bash.

Sussex are currently third in the South Group after two matches.