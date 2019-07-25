T20 Blast: Glamorgan crushed by Surrey at Oval

Glamorgan opener David Lloyd was one of the three hat-trick victims for Surrey bowler Tom Curran

T20 Blast, the Oval: Surrey v Glamorgan Surrey 141 (20 overs): Jacks 40; Salter 4-23, de Lange 4-26 Glamorgan 44 (12.5 overs): T Curran 3-3, Batty 3-7, Tahir 3-8 Surrey won by 97 runs Scorecard & Tables

A hat-trick from Surrey seamer Tom Curran sunk Glamorgan as they were bowled out for just 44, crashing to a 97-run defeat at the Oval.

Curran dismissed David Lloyd, Colin Ingram and Billy Root in his first over.

Spinners Gareth Batty (3-7) and Imran Tahir (3-8) ran through the rest in Glamorgan's lowest-ever score.

It was Surrey's first T20 win over Glamorgan at the Oval, despite managing just 141 all out.

Surrey were cruising at 73-1 with Will Jacks hitting 40, but fell away badly as Andrew Salter (career-best 4-23), Graham Wagg (2-28) and Marchant de Lange (4-26) ran through the rest.

De Lange claimed three wickets in four balls in the final over after Michael Hogan limped off injured, but saw Curran better his effort shortly afterwards.

The match suffered from bizarre delays including lightning, the fielding discs being wrongly placed and a fox invading the field.