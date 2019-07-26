Australia Ashes call-ups for Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne leave Glamorgan short

Glamorgan had hoped Mitchell Marsh would be available to boost their T20 campaign

Glamorgan will not have all-rounder Mitchell Marsh available for their T20 Blast campaign after he was named in Australia's Ashes squad.

The 27-year-old was due to join the county for 10 games but instead is in line to face England.

Marnus Labuschagne has also been named in the tour squad after scoring more than 1,100 Championship runs for Glamorgan.

The 25-year-old was also being considered as a possible T20 recruit.

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman is due to play a further five games for Glamorgan, but the county may now seek to extend his contract.

Australia's Shaun Marsh, who was signed for the whole 2019 season, is currently out of action after breaking his arm in a net session.

Glamorgan are without a win in their opening three T20 games, with one rain-hit draw and two defeats including a record loss at Surrey on Thursday.

They will look to kick-start their campaign in Friday's game with Middlesex in Cardiff.