Ashes 2019: Australia name Cameron Bancroft in squad to face England

Cameron Bancroft scored 93 in an Ashes warm-up match this week

Australia have recalled opening batsman Cameron Bancroft to their 17-man squad for the Ashes series against England.

It is the first time Bancroft, 26, has been named in an Australia squad since a ninth-month ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

Former captain Steve Smith and opener David Warner are set to play their first Tests since year-long bans for their part in the scandal.

The first Test in the five-match series starts on 1 August at Edgbaston.

"David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft have forced their way back in to the Test squad through the excellence of their recent performances," said chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns.

"We have not won an Ashes series in the United Kingdom since 2001 but we are confident that this group of players can break that cycle and ensure we retain the urn that we won at home in the summer of 2017-18."

Tim Paine will captain Australia, with Matthew Wade recalled as back-up wicketkeeper, but Alex Carey, who impressed during the recent World Cup, misses out.

The tourists have named a very strong pace attack including Patrick Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Michael Neser, James Pattinson and Mitchell Starc, while Essex seamer Peter Siddle, 34, could appear in his fifth Ashes series.

Pattinson, 29, is set to make his first Test appearance since 2016 following a series of injuries.

Smith, 30, and Warner, 32, both returned to international cricket during the recent World Cup after their suspensions ended in March.

Smith remains banned from leading Australia for another year, while former vice-captain Warner will not be considered for any team leadership positions in the future.

Bancroft was caught on camera putting a piece of sandpaper down his trousers during the third Test against South Africa in March 2018 and subsequently lied that it was a piece of yellow tape.

He returned from his ban in December and was appointed captain by Durham for their County Championship and One-Day cup campaigns this season.

The Western Australian has scored 726 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 45.38 in nine Division Two matches this year and hit 93 not out in an a warm-up match between two Australia sides in Southampton on Thursday.

It will be between Bancroft and Marcus Harris to open alongside Warner, with Joe Burns having been left out.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon is the only frontline spinner selected, with all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne, who has scored 1,100 Championship runs for Glamorgan this season, providing another option with his leg-spin.

Australia Ashes squad: Tim Paine (capt), Cameron Bancroft, Patrick Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

Ashes schedule (all Tests start at 11:00 BST)

August

1-5 1st Test, Edgbaston

14-18 2nd Test, Lord's

22-26 3rd Test, Headingley

September

4-8 4th Test, Old Trafford

12-16 5th Test, The Oval