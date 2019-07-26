Women's Ashes: England's Sarah Taylor withdraws from Twenty20 series with Australia

Sarah Taylor (centre) played in two of the ODIs and the Test match against Australia

England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has withdrawn from the remainder of the Women's Ashes against Australia because of mental health problems.

The 30-year-old first took a break from cricket in 2016 and has missed series as part of her management of anxiety.

Taylor said she has made "progress" over the past three years but will not take part in the three-match Twenty20 series, which starts on Friday.

"I don't want people to feel this is exactly the same," she said.

"There are plenty of challenges I've overcome on the way but mental health is not something you 'beat'."

Taylor played in two of the three one-day internationals and the one-off Test against Australia.

Australia will retain the Ashes as they have an 8-2 lead in the multi-format series, although England can still draw the series if they win all three T20 games.

Looking ahead to the T20s, Taylor, who has been replaced by Fran Wilson in the squad, added: "I wish the girls all the best.

"Eight all is a very different score from 8-2 and I know they're all working incredibly hard to win these last three matches and draw the series."

The first match in the T20 series is at Chelmsford on Friday, with subsequent matches on Sunday 28 and Wednesday 31 July.