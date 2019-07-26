Ashes 2019: England team for first Test - as voted for by BBC Sport users

Ashes 2019: England v Australia, first Specsavers Ashes Test Date: 1-5 Aug Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Edgbaston Coverage: Live text commentary

Pace bowler Jofra Archer should make his Test debut for England in the Ashes opener against Australia, according to BBC Sport users.

Archer, one of the stars of England's World Cup triumph, is expected to be named in England's 14-man squad on Saturday for the first Test at Edgbaston starting on 1 August.

Of more than 115,000 people who picked their England team, 82% felt Archer deserved a chance in the longer form of the game.

Jason Roy, who made 72 on his Test debut in the win over Ireland at Lord's this week, and Rory Burns were the most popular choices to open the batting.

And it seems the public don't agree with captain Joe Root on what position he should bat...

1. Jason Roy - selected by 93% of users

Roy - a central figure in the World Cup campaign - may not have answered all the questions about his technique in scoring a Test half-century on debut, but he was almost a unanimous choice to open against Australia.

2. Rory Burns (49%)

Another batsman with technical flaws. Selected by 91% of users for England's tour of Sri Lanka last winter, Burns has seen his stock fall considerably on the back of some inconclusive performances.

3. Joe Root (99%)

There was never really any doubt that Root would be picked but, interestingly, 51% of users think he should bat at three - compared to the 47% who think he would be better in his preferred position of four.

4. Jonny Bairstow (95%)

Despite bagging a pair against Ireland, Bairstow's place in the team is secure. There was less certainty over where he should bat, though, with number four (32%) preferred to three (21%) and five (22%).

5. Ben Stokes (97%)

England's World Cup final hero and a nailed-on presence in the middle order. While 37% of users picked all-rounder Stokes at six, 45% thought he was good enough to bat at five.

6. Jos Buttler (88%)

Buttler was another player whose name features on the majority of team sheets. He is the users' favourite to occupy the number six slot, although 26% were in favour of pushing him one place higher.

7. Moeen Ali (59%)

Despite Moeen's miserable form - he averaged 19 with the bat and 46 with the ball in the World Cup and managed only nine runs in two innings against Ireland - he gets the nod as England's sole spinner.

8. Chris Woakes (67%)

Given that the majority of votes were cast before Woakes' 6-19 blew Ireland away on Friday, he was already a popular choice as one of four seamers in the team for the Ashes opener.

9. Jofra Archer (82%)

BBC Sport users obviously saw enough of new boy Archer during England's World Cup campaign to convince them that he has what it takes at Test level. Behind only Anderson as the most popular seamer among those who voted.

10. Stuart Broad (59%)

England's second-highest Test wicket-taker of all time he may be, but Broad is far from a guaranteed pick in the team. His 4-19 in the second innings against Ireland might have seen him picked by more if voting was starting now.

11. James Anderson (90%)

It appears to be a no-brainer to select the most prolific pace bowler in history, and a man who remains the master of his craft. Perhaps only a recent calf injury persuaded 10% of users not to pick him.

Who missed out?

All-rounder Sam Curran, as the next most popular player with 35%, will perform 12th-man duties, while leg-spinner Adil Rashid (31%) is overlooked in favour of Moeen.

Interestingly, 21% of users want England legend Alastair Cook to come out of international retirement to solve their top-order problems.

Mark Wood (20%), Joe Denly (16%), Ben Foakes (14%), James Vince (12%) and Jack Leach (11%) were the best of the rest.

Not picked your team yet? Or have you changed your mind? You can have a go here, but your picks will not affect the result.

Pick your England Ashes team Who should be in the England side for the first Ashes Test against Australia? Choose your team and share it with friends. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm selection

Can't see this selector? Visit this page.