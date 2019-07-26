England v Ireland: It's a big learning curve - Irish skipper Porterfield

The scoreboard says it all as Ireland fall to the lowest Test total ever at Lord's

Ireland captain William Porterfield sees positives despite his team collapsing to 38 all out in a 143-run defeat by England at Lord's.

England set Ireland a target of 182 for a shock win but they succumbed to the seventh lowest total in Test history.

"I'd love to rewind a couple of hours and try that again - it all happened very quickly," said Porterfield.

"We're setting very good foundations. As long as we're learning and taking it forward it's great."

Tim Murtagh took five wickets as Ireland dismissed England for 85 on the first morning of the first Test between the sides.

Ireland made 207 in reply before England's 303 gave Porterfield's side the chance of a maiden Test victory.

However, Chris Woakes took 6-17 and Stuart Broad 4-19 as the Ireland were skittled out in the damp and gloom at Lord's.

Tim Murtagh's superb 5-13 in the first innings was a highlight for Ireland at Lord's

Porterfield added: "Not many people would've given us a chance to be in with a shout of winning the game in the fourth innings though.

"Another 70 or so in the first innings and we were in a good position to do that. They exploited the overcast conditions and made us play a lot.

"All the dismissals were lbw, bowled or caught by slip or keeper - the exact dismissals a bowling side is looking for on that pitch in these conditions. It's a big learning curve for the lads.

"What a win could've done for the game in Ireland - it would've been massive but we put a very good Test side under a lot of pressure and we're still learning in this format. You've got to nail that first innings in Tests and this reinforces that.

"We've got to reflect on the positives like Tim Murtagh getting on the honours board, which is a great achievement."