Jos Buttler: England wicketkeeper signs new three-year Lancashire deal

Lancashire wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler helped the Red Rose to victory in the T20 Blast in 2015

England's World Cup-winning wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has signed a new contract with County Championship side Lancashire.

The 28-year-old has penned a three-year extension to remain at the Division Two club until 2022, having signed from boyhood team Somerset in 2013.

"I have enjoyed some fantastic times in a Lancashire shirt over the last six years," Buttler told the club website.

"I am delighted to commit to Lancashire for at least the next three seasons."

Buttler played a key role in England's World Cup win against New Zealand earlier in July.

He made 59 with the bat before whipping off the bails to run out Martin Guptill on the final ball of the super over.

Paul Allott, Lancashire's director of cricket, added: "Jos is incredibly passionate about playing for Lancashire and we're looking forward to having him play at Emirates Old Trafford for the next three years."