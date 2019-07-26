Jofra Archer: England paceman in 'excruciating' pain during World Cup

Jofra Archer took two wickets in Sussex's tied T20 Blast match against Surrey on Friday

England paceman Jofra Archer says he was unable to play without painkillers during the World Cup, but that he now "can't wait to get the opportunity" to face Australia in the Ashes.

The 24-year-old took 20 wickets during England's successful campaign, bowling the crucial Super Over in the final.

Archer, who returned for Sussex in the T20 Blast on Friday, had to manage a side strain throughout the tournament.

"It was pretty excruciating," he said. "I'm fortunate it's settled quickly."

The Barbados-born fast bowler first sustained the injury in England's fifth group match against Afghanistan, but went on to play all 11 games during the World Cup.

"It was pretty bad," he told BBC Sussex. "I couldn't do it without painkillers, which was from the Afghanistan game onwards.

"I couldn't get a week's rest in during the tournament because of how close the games were. I only ever needed a week to 10 days."

Archer, who has yet to play a Test, was left out of England's 143-run victory over Ireland at Lord's this week.

But he has been widely tipped to be called into the squad for the Ashes, which will be announced on Saturday.

"I'm just ready to go out there and show the guys what I can do with a red ball," he said. "I think my red-ball record is better than my white-ball record, so I just can't wait to get the opportunity."

The first Test against Australia at Edgbaston begins on 1 August.