Ashes 2019: England call up Jofra Archer for first Test v Australia

Ashes 2019: England v Australia, first Specsavers Ashes Test Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 1-5 August Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Pace bowler Jofra Archer has been named in England's Test squad for the first time for the Ashes opener against Australia at Edgbaston.

The 24-year-old, who took 20 wickets in England's World Cup-winning campaign, claimed 2-21 for Sussex on his return from a side strain on Friday.

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, rested for the 143-run win over Ireland this week, are also included in the 14-man squad.

The first Test of the five-match series starts on Thursday.

Archer has taken 131 wickets in 28 first-class matches at an average of 23.44 since making his debut in 2016.

James Anderson, England's leading Test wicket-taker, missed the Ireland match with a calf strain but he is expected to play against Australia.

Slow left-armer Jack Leach, man of the match after making 92 as a nightwatchman at Lord's, has been left out.

Jason Roy, who made 72 in the second innings against Ireland, has been included alongside fellow opener Rory Burns and number three Joe Denly.

England squad for first Ashes Test: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

More to follow.