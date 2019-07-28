Peter Handscomb: Durham sign Australia wicketkeeper for remainder of season
Durham have signed Australia's Peter Handscomb for the remainder of the season, with the wicketkeeper to play in all three formats.
The 28-year-old featured in the World Cup after being called up as an injury replacement for Shaun Marsh.
Handscomb, who has played 16 Tests and 22 one-day internationals, made just four from 12 balls in Australia's semi-final defeat by England at Edgbaston.
Durham director of cricket Marcus North said: "He will add something extra."
Handscomb, who has previously played in county cricket for Gloucestershire and Yorkshire, replaces compatriot Cameron Bancroft at Durham following the latter's Ashes call-up.