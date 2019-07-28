Women's Ashes: Australia clinch T20 series against England with another win

Women's Ashes: Second Twenty20 international, The 1st Central County Ground England 121-8 (20 overs): Beaumont 43, Jonassen 2-19, Wareham 2-22 Australia 122-3 (17.5 overs): Perry 47*, Lanning 43* Australia won by seven wickets (Australia 2pts; lead series 12-2) Scorecard

Australia clinched the Twenty20 portion of the Women's Ashes with a comfortable seven-wicket win over England at Hove.

Tammy Beaumont top-scored with 43 from 39 balls as England posted what they hoped would be a potentially competitive 121-8 on a slow Hove pitch.

With the Ashes already gone, England briefly had hope of a first series win when they reduced the tourists to 35-3.

But Meg Lanning (43 not out) and Ellyse Perry (47 not out) saw the Aussies past their target with 13 balls to spare.

