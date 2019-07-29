Ben Stokes: 'Not trying to please everyone helped me regain England Test vice-captaincy'

Ben Stokes will be Joe Root's deputy in the Ashes series

Men's Ashes 2019: England v Australia, first Specsavers Ashes Test Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 1-5 August Start time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sport website, plus in-play highlights and text commentary

England all-rounder Ben Stokes believes "not trying to please everyone" has helped him mature and regain the Test vice-captaincy.

Stokes was stripped of the role in 2017 but has been reappointed for the upcoming Ashes series with Australia.

The 28-year-old admitted being replaced in the role had hurt him.

"One thing I have stopped trying to do is please everyone, which is probably a downfall I would look back on," he told BBC 5 Live's Tuffers and Vaughan Show.

Stokes was replaced as vice-captain after he was involved in an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September 2017.

He missed five months of international cricket before being cleared of affray in August 2018.

"I'm not a different person. I think maturing is the best way of saying it and having a understanding of a lot more things," said Stokes.

"Trying to please everyone every minute of every day was something I always tried to do.

"Just try and keep the people happy who are important to you and make an impact on the way your career can go."

The first Test of the five-match Ashes series begins on Thursday at Edgbaston.

'Root won't have a yes man next to him'

Stokes was player of the match as England won their first men's World Cup in a thrilling final at Lord's earlier in June.

England and Wales Cricket Board director of men's cricket Ashley Giles described the Durham player as "a real talisman" and said the vice-captaincy was "just reward for the hard work he's put in over that period."

Speaking on Monday, Stokes said: "To have the role taken away was very disappointing and it did hurt.

"To have it back just before the Ashes, I'm super excited. Joe [Root, Test captain] and I work really well together.

"He doesn't have a yes man stood next to him - I'll tell him what I think!"

England were beaten 4-0 in the last Ashes series down under but have not lost a home series to Australia since 2001.

Both England and Australia's batsmen have struggled in the run-up to the Ashes, but Root previously said he was "not concerned" about his side's form.

"The batsmen are going to win the Ashes for either side," Stokes said.

"If two or three of our batters can get 300 or 400 runs in the series, then the bowlers do their thing, I think that's the key."

'We desperately want to turn over the Aussies'

Ben Stokes' first Test century came against Australia at Perth in the 2013-14 Ashes series

Stokes missed the one-off Test against Ireland - which England won by 143 runs despite being bowled out for 85 on the first day - to recover from the World Cup.

The all-rounder said he was grateful for the break after an "incredibly draining seven weeks, mentally and physically" and to spend time at home.

"I don't know if people take it for granted but being at home is the best thing to get everything recharged and ready for a series like we've got coming up," he added.

"If I can go home saying I've won a World Cup and an Ashes in the same summer, I will never achieve that ever again.

"We've done 50% of what we wanted to achieve. We desperately want to win the Ashes back and seriously turn over the Aussies."