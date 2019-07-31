Malcolm Nash: Former Glamorgan bowler dies aged 74

Malcolm Nash captained Glamorgan in 1980 and 1981

Former Glamorgan bowler Malcolm Nash has died at the age of 74.

Nash took 993 first-class wickets between 1966 and 1983 and was Glamorgan's leading wicket-taker when they won the County Championship in 1969.

Nash was also the bowler who was struck for six sixes in an over by Sir Garfield Sobers in Swansea in 1968.

The left-arm bowler helped Glamorgan defeat Australia in 1968 and reach a first one-day final in Lord's in 1977.

Nash captained the county before playing his final one-day match for Shropshire in 1985.

The six sixes hit by West Indies all-rounder Sobers in one over was an iconic moment in world sport because it was the first time the feat was achieved in first-class cricket.

Sobers was playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan at St Helen's.