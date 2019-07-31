Ashes 2019: England bowler Jofra Archer is left out of first Test against Australia

Men's Ashes 2019: England v Australia, first Specsavers Test Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 1-5 August Start time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sport website, plus in-play highlights and text commentary

England pace bowler Jofra Archer has been left out of the squad for the first Test against Australia, which starts on Thursday at Edgbaston.

The 24-year-old, who took 20 wickets in England's World Cup-winning campaign, was added to the squad following his return for Sussex after a side strain.

Fellow bowler James Anderson, who has had a calf injury, will play.

The 37-year-old will be joined by Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes in leading England's bowling attack.

England XI: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

More to follow.