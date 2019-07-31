Inter-provincial series: Harry Tector shines at rain-hit Malahide

Tector captained Ireland at last year's under-19 World Cup

Three day inter-provincial: Leinster Lightning v Northern Knights Northern Knights 332 (106.5 overs): H Tector 146, S Getkate 56; S Singh 3-34 Leinster Lightning 159-3 (40 overs): C McLoughlin-Gavin 82 no, J Tector 34; D Delaney 2-21 Lightning trail by 173 runs Full scorecard

Leinster Lightning and Northern Knights appear to be closing in on another draw in their rain-disrupted three day inter-pro in Malahide.

Knights' Harry Tector starred on day two as a fantastic 146 propelled his side to a total of 332.

Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin led the reply for Lightning with his 82 not out moving the hosts to 159-3.

Thursday's play is set to be frantic as both teams seek an unlikely win.

Just 43 overs were bowled on the first day of play in which Lightning managed 136 runs for the loss of four wickets.

On Wednesday Tector built quickly alongside Shane Getkate, with the pair sharing a fifth wicket stand of 124.

McLoughlin-Gavin squashed any hope Knights had of quickly bowling out their opponents, hitting 13 fours on his way to an impressive 82 not out.

The Lightning opener will resume his search for a century on Thursday, knowing that his side must score quickly if they want any chance of claiming the first win of the three day series.