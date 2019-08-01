Jofra Archer: England fast bowler set to play two matches for Sussex

Jofra Archer bowled in England's nets session on Wednesday

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been released from the England Test squad to play for Sussex while he aims to prove his fitness for Ashes selection.

The 24-year-old will appear in Friday's T20 Blast match against Kent and Sussex's Second XI Championship fixture against Gloucestershire next week.

Archer said he was in "excruciating" pain while playing for England in the World Cup final last month.

Sam Curran and Olly Stone have also been released to play T20 matches.

Fast bowler Stone will join up with the Birmingham Bears squad for their game at Nottinghamshire on Friday, while all-rounder Curran will play for Surrey at Somerset on the same evening.

Archer took 20 wickets for England over the course of their victorious World Cup campaign, and bowled the super over in the final against New Zealand on 14 July.

After spending time recovering from a side strain in Barbados, the right-armer returned for Sussex on 26 July as the Sharks tied with Surrey in the T20 Blast.

Barbados-born Archer qualified to play for England in March and was named in the 14-man squad to face Australia at Edgbaston in the opening Ashes Test.

However, he was denied the chance to make his Test debut after being omitted from the team for the match, which began on Thursday.

"Jofra is coming back from a very serious injury," England captain Joe Root said.

"This also allows him time to get absolutely ready and fit. We need to make sure his workloads are up and ready to go for later in the series if he needs to make an impact."