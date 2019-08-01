Ashes 2019: England's James Anderson to have scan on 'tight' calf

James Anderson has taken 575 Test wickets, the most by any seam bowler in history

England bowler James Anderson will have a scan on a calf injury after bowling only four overs on the first morning of the opening Ashes Test against Australia.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker tore the same right calf playing for Lancashire last month and missed last week's win over Ireland.

Anderson, 37, left Edgbaston at lunch and will have a scan later on Thursday.

It is currently not known if it is a recurrence of the same injury.

Australia reached 83-3 at lunch.

Anderson, England's leading wicket-taker in the previous Ashes in Australia in 2017-18, felt tightness in the calf at the end of his fourth over.

He managed to field for most of the rest of the session, but left the ground at lunch.

After suffering the tear on 2 July, he missed Lancashire's next two County Championship matches and the 143-run win against Ireland, with the Ashes marking his return to action.

Although England have pace bowlers in reserve - Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Olly Stone were in the squad for this match - the uncapped Archer is only just returning from a side injury and will play for Sussex second XI next week in order to prove his fitness.

Mark Wood is also out for a lengthy period with a side injury.

The second Test of the five-match series starts on 14 August at Lord's.