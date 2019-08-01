Glamorgan Cricket: Star Salter 'deflated' after T20 tie with Gloucestershire

Andrew Salter took a wicket with his very first career ball in the County Championship in 2013

T20 Blast, Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan v Gloucestershire Glamorgan 172-5 (20 overs) Fakhar 58, Cooke 42*, Lloyd 35 Gloucestershire 172-7 (20 overs) Cockbain 40, Tye 38*, Higgins 37; Salter 4-12 Glamorgan (1pt) tied with Gloucestershire (1pt) Scorecard & Tables

Glamorgan all-rounder Andrew Salter admits his side were left feeling "deflated" after being held to a tie by Gloucestershire.

Spinner Salter's 4-12 was his second career-best in eight days after 4-23 against Surrey.

The visitors hit 33 off the last two overs to reach 172-7 and deny Glamorgan a first win of their blast campaign.

"It's a deflating feeling, we were in a good position but we've got to pick ourselves up tomorrow," said Salter.

Visitors' fast bowler Andrew Tye clubbed 38 off 18 balls to leave Glamorgan on two points after five games as they travel to face Hampshire.

Glamorgan's batting was a marked improvement on recent displays as Fakhar Zaman top-scored with 58 off 43 balls in their 172-5.

David Lloyd (35) helped Glamorgan get off to a flying start with 75 for the first wicket but the innings stuttered at times before Chris Cooke pummelled 42 not out off just 21 balls.

The home side were on top for most of the Gloucestershire innings but could not maintain their advantage despite Salter's heroics, as he came to the fore after spending most of the season in the second team.

"Delighted (with the career-best) but it's a bitter-sweet feeling, I want to put in performances that win us games. I love being back playing with the boys, and fingers crossed one of these performances will get us a win," said Salter.

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram said: "I felt like we got ourselves into a position where we had some wriggle room and then Andrew Tye hit a couple out of the ground, which put us on the ropes.

"It went right down to the last ball, we were right in it, so we were disappointed not to win but some really good signs going forward."