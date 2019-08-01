Lewis Gregory: Somerset all-rounder out with stress injury

Lewis Gregory was called up to the England squad for the one-off Test with Ireland in July but did not play

Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory has suffered a stress injury to a bone in his left foot.

The 27-year-old is out for an indefinite period of time, but will definitely miss the weekend's T20 Blast matches against Surrey and Middlesex.

He has taken 44 wickets in the County Championship at an average of 13.89.

"Lewis was experiencing some discomfort through his left foot, so we sent him for a scan," Somerset's head of science and medicine Jamie Thorpe said.

"The subsequent imaging has revealed that he has suffered a stress injury to one of the bones.

"This is incredibly frustrating news for Lewis because he's having an outstanding season.

"His contributions across all three formats has been exceptional and that has culminated in him receiving international recognition."