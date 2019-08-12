Gary Kirsten & Matthew Mott to coach Cardiff-based teams in The Hundred

Media playback is not supported on this device Gary Kirsten expects The Hundred to win over fans

Former South Africa and India coach Gary Kirsten will be in charge of the men's Cardiff-based franchise in the new Hundred competition next year.

Kirsten, 51, has franchise experience with Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

He will combine the Hundred job with coaching the Durban Heat T20 side.

Matthew Mott will coach the women's franchise, combined with his current role as Australia women's coach.

The women's team will also play at Taunton and Bristol, as well as in Cardiff.

Mott was head coach at Glamorgan between 2010 and 2013, and has coached the Australia national side since March 2015 - winning two Ashes series and drawing the other, as well as lifting the Women's World T20 last year.

Both 'Welsh Fire' and 'Western Fire' have been trademarked as potential names for the new team, run by Glamorgan, Gloucestershire and Somerset.

The England and Wales Cricket Board's eight-team competition will begin in 2020. Kirsten is the fourth coach - all overseas - to be confirmed for the men's tournament, along with Australians Andrew McDonald (Birmingham), Simon Katich (Manchester) and Shane Warne (Lord's).

A fourth Australian, Darren Lehmann, is set to be appointed to run the Leeds-based team.

"I got a call from (Glamorgan chief executive) Hugh Morris to see if I was interested," said Kirsten, who steered India to the 2011 World Cup and South Africa to the top of the International Cricket Council Test rankings.

"It's a new format and the euphoria in the game is at fever pitch, so I'm really excited to be in the mix and to work with a new team.

"I've got a feeling it will grow organically, there's a great curiosity around the new format."

Kirsten believes the new team will be able to draw support from Wales and the West Country.

"My history with people who love sport, they'll find a team to support, and from a coaching perspective, people will get behind any winning team - I can tell you we've got lots of Manchester United supporters in Cape Town!" he told BBC Sport.

Kirsten, who won 101 caps as a batsman for South Africa, credits Welsh coach and former Glamorgan player Kevin Lyons for sparking his development as a player.

"I saw Kevin a couple of months ago, he taught me how to play the game so it's fitting I'm joining a Welsh team," he said.

Mott steered Glamorgan to their most recent limited-overs final, in the YB40 competition in 2013.