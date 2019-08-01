T20 Blast: Middlesex defeated by Kent on Eoin Morgan's return

Eoin Morgan was featuring in his first T20 Blast match for Middlesex this season

England captain Eoin Morgan hit 28 for Middlesex as they were defeated by Kent in his first match since he led England to victory in the World Cup final.

Morgan was removed by Spitfires bowler Mohammad Nabi as Middlesex fell short of their 205-run target for victory, finishing on 176-7 at Lord's.

Earlier, Alex Blake (66) and Heino Kuhn (54) starred for Kent as they posted 204-4 as they won by 28 runs.

Elsewhere, Hampshire beat Essex while Glamorgan tied with Gloucestershire.

Fakhar Zaman hit 58 for Glamorgan as they posted 172-5 from their innings before Gloucestershire took it to the final ball.

Despite Miles Hammond being caught and bowled by Andrew Salter from the very first delivery of Gloucestershire's innings, the visitors battled valiantly at Sophia Gardens.

Glamorgan had looked primed to seal a stunning late win however, as Benny Howell was removed by Lukas Carey in the final over, but Andrew Tye finished on an unbeaten 38 as he forced a draw when he hit two off the last ball of the game.

Meanwhile in Chelmsford, Mason Crane took three wickets as Essex slumped to 133 in their innings as Hampshire made easy work of their target.

Hampshire captain James Vince hit an unbeaten 87 from 54 balls as they eased to a seven-wicket victory.