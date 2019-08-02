Ashes 2019: England's Mark Wood ruled out of series

Wood has taken 36 wickets at an average of 37.36 in 13 Tests

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the Ashes with side and knee injuries.

Wood, 29, injured his side during the World Cup final triumph on 14 July but hoped to be fit for the fourth and fifth Tests against Australia.

He also had surgery this week on a left knee injury suffered in the World Cup.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said: "As a result of these injuries, he will be unavailable for any cricket for the remainder of the season."

England already have injury concerns over fellow pace bowlers James Anderson and Jofra Archer.

Anderson had a scan on his right calf after bowling only four overs on the opening day of the ongoing first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, while Archer has played one T20 Blast game for Sussex following a side problem.

Durham's Wood played the most recent of his 13 Tests against West Indies in February, taking a Test-best 5-41 in the first innings.

He also took 18 wickets during England's successful World Cup campaign, regularly bowling in excess of 90mph.