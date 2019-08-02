Boyd Rankin: Derbyshire sign Ireland bowler for T20 Blast

Boyd Rankin took four wickets in Ireland's Test defeat by England last month

Derbyshire have signed Ireland fast bowler Boyd Rankin for the remainder of this season's T20 Blast campaign.

The 35-year-old former Warwickshire man is centrally contracted by Ireland, and will be available for Friday's match against Northamptonshire Steelbacks.

He has taken 89 wickets at an average of 21.39 in 77 appearances in Twenty20 matches across his career.

"Boyd will fit in well with the bowlers that we already have," head of cricket Dave Houghton told the club website.

"With the pace and bounce that he generates, he will bring a new dimension and give us that bit extra."

Rankin previously played for Derbyshire - who have won one of their five matches in the Blast's North Group - in 2006-07.