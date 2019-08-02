Glamorgan Cricket: T20 batting not firing, admits Maynard

David Lloyd top scored for Glamorgan in their T20 Blast defeat in Southampton

T20 Blast, The Ageas Bowl: Hampshire v Glamorgan Hampshire 128-7 (20 overs): Vince 25; de Lange 2-24, Wagg 2-34 Glamorgan 87 all out(15.3 overs): Lloyd 26; Dawson 3-11, Crane 3-22 Hampshire(2 pts) won by 41 runs Scorecard & Tables

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard admits his side's batting has failed to fire after a 41-run defeat to Hampshire in the T20 Blast.

They were bowled out for 87 with spinners Liam Dawson and Mason Crane each taking three wickets on a used pitch.

Glamorgan have just two points from six games at the bottom of the South Group.

"Progression from here is going to be really tough," Maynard told BBC Sport.

"We know we've got a good batting line-up but it's just not firing at the moment.

"I don't think we've clicked as a unit in any game, we've missed opportunities even though we were excellent in the field tonight.

Glamorgan bowled tightly on a used wicket to restrict Hampshire to 128-7, with Pakistani spinner Fakhar Zaman a successful wild card as he took 1-15 in his four overs.

There were two wickets each for Graham Wagg and Marchant de Lange, with only James Vince (25), Liam Dawson (23) and Lewis McManus (23 not out) making any real contributions.

But David Lloyd (26) was one of only three Glamorgan players to reach double figures as the spinners turned the screw.

"We've got a lot of potential within the group, Jeremy Lawlor and Owen Morgan have come in and shown glimpses, it's about doing that for longer but it's the same for the senior players," Maynard said.

"We wanted one to put their hand up and get a 60 today, unfortunately that didn't happen."

Kiran Carlson is likely to come into the squad for his first T20 appearance of the season as Glamorgan travel to Sussex on Tuesday 6 August, needing seven wins out of eight to stand a realistic chance of making the knock-out stages.