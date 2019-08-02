Keshav Maharaj: Yorkshire re-sign South Africa spinner on short-term contract

Keshav Maharaj has scored 193 runs in three County Championship games for Yorkshire and taken 20 wickets at an average of 19.95

Yorkshire have re-signed South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj on another short-term contract.

The 29-year-old will play in the third-placed club's next two County Championship games as they face Nottinghamshire at Scarborough and a key trip to second-placed Somerset.

Yorkshire initially signed Maharaj on a previous short-term deal in June and he took 20 wickets in three matches.

"I would love to make this a regular feature with Yorkshire," Maharaj said.

"Being a pro cricketer, I'd love to ply my trade all over the world. I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Yorkshire so it will be a pleasure to come back as much as possible."

Maharaj will also be able to play in all of Yorkshire's limited overs matches between now and mid-September.

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon added: "With the injury to Adil Rashid and Dom Bess due to go back following the conclusion of the 10th T20, it was important we got Keshav back.

"He was outstanding in his first spell with us and was in a rich vein of form before he left."