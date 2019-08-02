Ashes 2019: Rory Burns inspired by meeting 2005 Ashes winners

Media playback is not supported on this device Ashes: England's Rory Burns scores maiden Test century v Australia on day two at Edgbaston

England batsman Rory Burns said a meeting with the Ashes heroes of 2005 inspired him to make his maiden Test century against Australia.

The Surrey opener's unbeaten 125 helped England close day two of the first Test on 267-4, trailing by 17 at Edgbaston.

The England players from 2005 joined the current team before the match.

"We connected the night before and I was literally ready to run through a brick wall at that stage and get right in amongst it," said Burns.

"To be an Ashes cricketer in the first place is a wonderful thing."

Burns' determined effort took England to within sight of a first-innings over the tourists, who were bowled out for 284 on day one.

It comes a week after England were dismissed for 85 in an unconvincing win over Ireland at Lord's, with Burns managing 12 runs in the game and looking particularly out of touch.

"I buried my head in the sand to all of the comments, media and that sort of stuff," said the left-hander.

"I just tried to get myself around people that back me - team-mates, coaches - I tried to back my own skills."



Burns revealed that a trip to long-term mentor Neil Stewart, brother of England legend Alec and a Surrey Academy coach, helped him get his game back in order.

"I went to someone who's known me since the age of six - he's been coaching me," said the 28-year-old.

"I just asked him what he reckoned. He gleaned out a few thoughts for me, and I just tried to put those into practice.

"I tried to get a bat in hand as much as I could over four or five days between the Ireland Test and this match."

The work down by Burns was recognised by former England captain Michael Vaughan, who told BBC Test Match Special: "He has got his hands tighter to his body and had a great game plan. To bat all day was fantastic.

"Burns has to log down what he has done today and then try and deliver on a consistent basis.

"Character is the main thing you need to be a success in Test cricket and with what he has shown today, he has clearly got something."