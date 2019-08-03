Michael Richardson: Wicketkeeper leaves Durham after 10 years

Michael Richardson has a highest score of 148 in first-class cricket

Wicketkeeper Michael Richardson has left Durham after 10 years at the club.

The South Africa-born 32-year-old was part of the side that won the County Championship in 2013 and helped Durham reach T20 Blast finals day in 2016.

He made 103 first-class appearances, scoring six centuries, but has not played for the county in any format since early May.

Director of cricket Marcus North said it had been decided that Richardson would not be offered a new deal.

"Michael has been a great servant for Durham and we wish to place on record our thanks for his dedication for the past 10 years and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours," North told the club website.