South Africa: Ottis Gibson let go from head coach role after World Cup

Ottis Gibson, pictured with James Anderson and Stuart Broad, was previously England bowling coach

Ottis Gibson, who has been linked with replacing Trevor Bayliss as England coach, has been released from his role as head coach of South Africa.

Gibson, who had two spells as England bowling coach, took charge of South Africa in October 2017.

The Proteas had a poor World Cup, winning three of their nine matches.

The 50-year-old told BBC Sport in May he is happy to be talked about as a replacement for Bayliss, who will step down in September.

Gibson's contract with South Africa was set to expire in September.

The former West Indian fast bowler worked under Bayliss in his second spell with England, and was part of the staff that oversaw England's rise to the top of the one-day rankings.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur is also among the names being considered to replace Australian Bayliss.

Gibson has been let go from his role at South Africa as part of a restructuring of the backroom staff.

South Africa were beaten at home by Sri Lanka in a Test series in the run-up to the World Cup and they had a disappointing 50-over campaign.

A new team manager will be appointed in September and will choose new coaching staff, as well as name the captain.