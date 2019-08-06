T20 Blast: Sussex thrash Glamorgan to top group

Opener David Lloyd anchored Glamorgan's innings at Hove

T20 Blast, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove: Sussex v Glamorgan Glamorgan 146-9 (20 overs): Lloyd 50; Topley 3-20 Sussex 150-1 (13.5 overs): Salt 78*, Wright 56 Sussex (2 pts) won by 9 wickets Scorecard & Tables

Sussex moved to the top of the T20 South Group with a nine-wicket thrashing of winless Glamorgan.

A target of 147 proved a stroll in the park for the unbeaten home side in just 13.5 overs.

Openers Phil Salt (78 not out off 42 balls) and Luke Wright (56 off 35) smashed 130 in just 12 overs to delight the Hove crowd.

Sussex's bowlers chipped away at regular intervals to restrict Glamorgan to 146-9, Reece Topley claiming 3-20.

The consistent David Lloyd made 50 off 37 balls but no-one else reached 20 as a series of batsmen holed out on the boundary against a consistent attack, Salt taking three catches.

The Salt-Wright stand was the highest T20 partnership for Sussex against Glamorgan, who have never won at the County Ground in the short format.

Sussex, the 2018 runners-up, next host Middlesex on Friday 9 August, when Glamorgan entertain Essex desperately hoping for an upturn in their lacklustre batting efforts.