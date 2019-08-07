T20 Blast: Leicestershire's Colin Ackermann takes 7-18 to claim record bowling figures

From the section

Leicestershire captain Colin Ackermann set a new T20 world record with bowling figures of 7-18 in their victory against Birmingham Bears.

Off-spinner Ackermann, 28, led the Foxes to a 55-run win which also boosted their quarter-final chances.

His figures surpassed the previous best of 6-5 in 22 balls by Somerset's Arul Suppiah against Glamorgan in 2011.

Meanwhile, there were also wins on Wednesday for Somerset, Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire.

More to follow.