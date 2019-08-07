T20 Blast: Leicestershire's Colin Ackermann takes 7-18 to claim record bowling figures

Breaking news

Leicestershire captain Colin Ackermann set a new T20 world record with bowling figures of 7-18 in their victory against Birmingham Bears.

Off-spinner Ackermann, 28, led the Foxes to a 55-run win which also boosted their quarter-final chances.

His figures surpassed the previous best of 6-5 in 22 balls by Somerset's Arul Suppiah against Glamorgan in 2011.

Meanwhile, there were also wins on Wednesday for Somerset, Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC