T20 Blast: First defeat for Lancashire while Middlesex march on

Birmingham Bears opener Dom Sibley scored his second half-century of this year's T20 Blast

North Group leaders Lancashire lost for the first time in this season's T20 Blast despite Glenn Maxwell's 79 off 39 balls against Birmingham Bears.

Bears won by 15 runs after making 179-6, as Adam Hose (65) and Dom Sibley (51) made half-centuries at Edgbaston.

There were also wins for Middlesex against Gloucestershire and Surrey at Glamorgan, while Derbyshire beat Yorkshire in the North Group.

But rain meant no play was possible in the two games at Worcester and Durham.

Lancashire still have a three-point lead over Notts Outlaws with five games to play, while Birmingham's quarter-final hopes have been boosted by a third win in nine that moves them a point behind fourth-placed Durham.

The Bears' victory was set up by right-hander Hose crashing seven sixes in his 34-ball knock as he and Hain added 65 for the second wicket.

Lancashire were in early trouble at 28-3 in reply before Australia all-rounder Maxwell's heroics saw him and Keaton Jennings (35) put on 107 for the fourth wicket.

But Maxwell was bowled by Will Rhodes with Lancashire still needing 45 off 26 balls and Birmingham's bowlers were able to close out the game.

Earlier, the Edgbaston crowd were treated to an appearance by Warwickshire and England all-rounder Chris Woakes, who paraded the World Cup trophy during the interval.

Chris Woakes was the latest England player to take the World Cup trophy on the road

Malan continues rich form

Middlesex have been one of the surprise packages this season with their run of form in the South Group.

Despite not having big-hitting AB de Villiers available for the next few games, they bounced back from a defeat at leaders Sussex on Friday with a win against Gloucestershire at Radlett.

The visitors had been targeting a victory themselves to move them into the top four after back-to-back wins against Kent and Surrey.

They looked to be in a promising position after making 168-8 thanks to opener Miles Hammond's 42 and 32 from James Bracey.

But Middlesex had the perfect platform in their chase thanks to Paul Stirling (33) sharing 61 with skipper Dawid Malan for the opening wicket.

Dawid Malan has scored three half-centuries and a century in his nine T20 Blast innings so far this season

Malan would go on to finish unbeaten on 91 from 59 balls as he struck seven fours and four sixes before persistent rain halted the game on 156-3 at the start of the penultimate over.

There was also brief support from England one-day captain Eoin Morgan (16), who returned to action after being rested for Friday's match against Sussex.

Middlesex were adjudged winners by nine runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method and moved up to second in the table. Gloucestershire are now a point outside the quarter-final places in fifth.

Yorkshire's poor run continues

Elsewhere, a sorry campaign continued for Yorkshire as they were beaten by Derbyshire, who put on a fine all-round display to win by 55 runs at Headingley.

Derbyshire scored an imposing 207-5 thanks to Wayne Madsen (66 off 37) and Leus du Ploy (51 off 23) clearing the ropes in a third-wicket stand worth 87.

Yorkshire were never close to chasing that down as Logan van Beek's 4-17 helped bowl them out for just 152.

The White Rose are now bottom of the North Group with just one win from nine games.

What's next?

The Blast returns on Tuesday with two games as holders Worcestershire hope to narrow the gap on Lancashire in the North Group when they travel to Derbyshire.

In the South Group, Gloucestershire host Hampshire at Bristol.