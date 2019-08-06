David Saker: Former England bowling coach confirms head coach interest

David Saker (right) was England bowling coach from 2010-2015

Former England and Australia bowling coach David Saker says he would "love" to succeed Trevor Bayliss as England head coach.

The Melbourne-born 53-year-old has made his interest known to England director of cricket Ashley Giles.

"I'd love to do it but I know a lot of people will be putting their hands up," he told Stumped on BBC World Service.

"I've sent Ashley a couple of text messages. That would be awesome to be even considered to do that job."

England bowling coach from 2010-2015, Saker played a key role in England's 2010-11 and 2013 Ashes triumphs. He led Victoria to the Sheffield Shield in 2015-16 and is currently coaching in the United States.

He was Australia's bowling coach from July 2016 to February 2019, during which period the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal took place.

But Saker said he hoped the scandal "wouldn't come into play" in regard to his England application.

"I'm sure people would ask those questions," he said.

"As has been quite documented, none of the coaches had a great idea what was going on on the ground at that time so I just hope that wouldn't be held against me, but if that's the case, it's a bit of a shame."