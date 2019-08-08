Shaun Marsh: Australian batsman set for Glamorgan return in T20 Blast

Shaun Marsh has not played for Glamorgan since July 2017

Australian batsman Shaun Marsh is set to make his Glamorgan comeback in the T20 Blast against Surrey on Sunday.

Marsh has not played for the county for 13 months because of a broken arm, a shoulder injury and an unexpected World Cup call-up.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman will also stay a week longer than originally scheduled, although visa delays meant a late arrival.

Glamorgan are bottom of the South Group but in line for Championship promotion.

"It's been a long time coming, since Shaun was supposed to come to us at the start of the season before he got in the World Cup squad and then delayed by a broken arm," director of cricket Mark Wallace said.

"It'll be good to see him. We've had a difficult time with overseas players, expecting Shaun to arrive at the start of the competition in form from the World Cup.

"He'll be helpful (in the Championship promotion bid), he's a straight swap for Marnus Labuschagne. He's been here before, he knows the club so hopefully he'll pick up where Marnus left off."

Glamorgan face a key four-day game against Lancashire at Colwyn Bay starting on Sunday, 18 August, but still have seven T20 Blast matches to play after a winless first half of the campaign.

"We just haven't got going, T20's about rhythm, so you can carry on good form but if you get in a losing trot it can be hard to break," admitted Wallace.

"It probably highlights how much we have relied on (captain) Colin Ingram in the last two or three years and maybe that's papered over a few things.

"We just haven't performed but I'm sure we'll get out of this lull."

Glamorgan will be without batsman Kiran Carlson because of a side strain suffered against Essex on Friday, 9 August, with Callum Taylor in line for a possible debut.

Seam bowler Ruaidhri Smith could return soon for his first first-team appearance of the season after injury, but Craig Meschede is having a shoulder problem assessed by a specialist.