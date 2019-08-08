Allan Donald: South Africa Test legend to leave Kent at season's end

Allan Donald was named in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame

Assistant coach Allan Donald will leave Kent once the 2019 County Championship season is complete, ending a two-year spell with the club.

The South African, who took 330 wickets in 72 Tests for his country as a player, came to the county to work with the bowling unit in early 2018.

Donald, 52, was named in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame last month.

"It's been a great experience," Donald said of his time at Kent.

"Over the past two seasons, it's been hugely rewarding to see the development of young and exciting players.

"We have been uncompromising in raising standards here through our transition into Division One and shown that we can compete and win at this level."

Kent now intend to restructure their coaching staff for the seasons ahead, focusing on full-time coaches to work with all aspects of the squad.

"We aim to recruit both a specialist bowling coach and a specialist batting coach who will be available for all 12 months of the year to work within our pathway during the winter, as well as with our professionals all year round," director of cricket Paul Downton said.

"It will be a major boost to our strategic goal of producing more homegrown Kent cricketers in the future, and to help them in their transition from county age groups and the Kent Cricket Academy to the first team."​