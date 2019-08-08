Hashim Amla: South Africa batsman retires from international cricket

Amla scored 55 centuries across all formats for South Africa in a 15-year career

South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 36.

Amla is the Proteas' second-highest Test run scorer with 9,282 runs in 124 matches at an average of 46.64 with 28 centuries.

He is the only South Africa batsman to score a Test triple hundred - 311 not out against England in 2012.

Amla was South Africa Test captain between 2014 and 2016, the team's first permanent non-white captain.

In total, he scored more than 18,000 runs across all formats for South Africa with 55 centuries in 349 matches and has been ranked as the number one batsman in both Test and one-day international cricket.

He scored 27 ODI centuries, the most by a South Africa batsman, and scored 8,113 runs at an average of 49.46 in the format.

Earlier this week South Africa's leading wicket-taker Dale Steyn retired from Test cricket.