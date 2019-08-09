Kane Williamson: New Zealand captain gets birthday cake from Sri Lanka fans

Kane Williamson is rated the number two Test batsman in the world

There is a lot of love for Kane Williamson in the world of cricket.

Many fans fell for the New Zealand captain for his classy reaction to their World Cup final defeat by England.

And now Sri Lankan supporters have made him a cake to celebrate his 29th birthday.

The Black Caps are currently in Sri Lanka preparing for next week's first Test.

During a drinks break in the three-day tour match against a Sri Lanka Board President's XI in Katunayake, Sri Lankan fans got Williamson's attention in the crowd.

He enjoyed a bite of cake on the boundary before feeding a fan his own slice.

The birthday boy was spoiled with treats - team-mate BJ Watling presented him with another cake in the dressing room at the end of play.