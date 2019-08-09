Chris Green: Birmingham Bears sign all-rounder to replace Ashton Agar

Chris Green has played for the Northern Warriors, who won the inaugural T10 trophy in 2018

Birmingham Bears have brought in Australian all-rounder Chris Green to replace the injured Ashton Agar in this season's T20 Blast.

The 25-year-old has joined the Bears for the seven remaining group fixtures before leaving to join up with Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League.

Green was part of the Sydney Thunder team which won the 2015-16 Big Bash.

"I'm delighted to be joining the Bears," Green told the club website.

The off-spinner has arrived at Birmingham after featuring in the Global T20 Canada for the Toronto Nationals, where he was the tournament's second-leading wicket taker.

Bears sporting director Paul Farbrace,said: "We're naturally delighted that we have been able to bring in a player of Chris' talent and experience at such short notice."