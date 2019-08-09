Glamorgan Cricket: Australian Marsh relishes return after 13 months

Umbrellas proved useful in Cardiff on Friday evening

Glamorgan's Australia batsman Shaun Marsh is happy to be back at the county after a 13-month break because of international calls and injuries.

He is scheduled to play six T20 games and four in the County Championship.

"It's nice to be back, hopefully I can get out there on Sunday (v Surrey) and get some runs on the board," said Marsh.

The 36-year-old was reunited with his team-mates ahead of the Friday night wash-out against Essex.

Only four overs were bowled with Essex reaching 30-1, Graham Wagg having Cameron Delport caught behind for 20, before the rain returned.

Marsh was due to play the whole season for Glamorgan, but won an unexpected call-up to Australia's World Cup squad only to have an arm broken in nets by team-mate Pat Cummins.

"It's a great feeling to be back here and seeing the boys after a few weeks off back home in Perth," Marsh told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's been a bit frustrating with the injuries. Hopefully we can get our season back on track in the T20, it's nice to be back playing and hopefully contributing to the team."

Marsh's main target will be to help Glamorgan retain their position among the promotion places in Championship Division Two, with a tough match against leaders Lancashire at Colwyn Bay on Sunday, 18 August.

"It's been great to see their four-day cricket has been outstanding and they're well and truly in the competition so I'm looking forward to getting out there against Lancashire.

"It's great to see (Marnus Labuschagne) come over here (scoring 11-hundred Championship runs), he's a fantastic young player and I was really thrilled for him to push for Ashes selection."