Ashes 2019: England's James Anderson defends Test selection against Australia

Anderson's calf will not heal in time for him to feature in the Lord's Test that starts on 14 August

Men's Ashes 2019: England v Australia, second Specsavers Test Venue: Lord's Dates: 14-18 August Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England bowler James Anderson said "there's nothing else we could have done" after he lasted only four overs of the first Test against Australia.

Anderson recovered from a calf injury to play in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston but went off injured early on the first morning with the same injury.

"I missed the Ireland Test as a precaution to make sure I was 100% for the Ashes," said the 37-year-old.

"I felt angry having done all the work to get there."

England's record Test wicket-taker did not bowl again as Australia went on to win by 251 runs.

Anderson will be "reassessed on an ongoing basis" but is out of the second Test at Lord's, which starts on Wednesday.

"All the tests they do on the calf to see if it's OK, it just wasn't playing ball so it was hugely frustrating," Anderson told the Tailenders podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It settled down a bit when we were batting and I was planning on bowling in the second innings, but when I was batting I pushed off for a run and it didn't feel right."

He added: "There's nothing else we could have done. I did all the rehab - the only thing I didn't do was play a match but there's Twenty20 going on at the minute and there's no games to play.

"I'm sure if I do manage to come back in this series then I'll have to play some sort of cricket beforehand.

"You feel lots of guilt [and you are] generally frustrated but you're trying to help out the lads as much as possible without making them feel worse."