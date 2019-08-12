George Rhodes: Worcestershire all-rounder to join Leicestershire

George Rhodes (second from right) made his Worcestershire debut in a One-Day Cup tie in June 2016

Worcestershire all-rounder George Rhodes is to join Leicestershire on a three-year contract from 2020.

Rhodes, 25, the son of former Pears legend Steve Rhodes, was capped by Worcestershire in 2016 after coming through the ranks, but he has never quite established himself as a regular.

He will link up with his former Pears bowling coach Matt Mason, who now performs that same role at Leicester.

"George will offer a lot to the club," said Foxes head coach Paul Nixon.

"He is a grounded young man with a lot of ability, who is a three-dimensional cricketer. He is a quality batsman who can hit the ball hard as well as bowling useful off-spin.

"He is also a terrific fielder, and can play in all three formats of the game. He will slot seamlessly into both our squad and dressing room."

Rhodes will remain part of Worcestershire's squad in the T20 Blast before moving to Grace Road at the end of the 2019 season.

Rhodes said: "I met Paul Nixon and know Matt Mason really well from his time with Worcestershire. They sold me the vision of the club over the next few years which I cannot wait to be a part of.

"I have enjoyed my time at Worcestershire, and thank everybody who played a role in my development. It's been a very tough decision to leave as a homegrown player, but I feel it is a good time in my career to make the move."

Rhodes made his Worcestershire debut in a One-Day Cup tie in June 2016, since when he has made 46 appearances across all formats, scoring 1,035 runs and taking 21 wickets, capped by a career-best 106 against his father Steve's native Yorkshire at New Road earlier this season.

Rhodes' grandfather Billy also played county cricket in the early 1960s for Nottinghamshire.